Love Your Neighborhood: Hollywood Market Yoga in Boise's North End

BOISE, Idaho — For this week’s Love Your Neighborhood, I headed to Hollywood Market Yoga — a space you might recognize for its rich history in the community.

Before becoming a yoga studio, this building was home to the Hollywood Market, a longtime North End staple owned and operated by Margaret Lawrence. She was known not only for her store, but for her influence in the community and local politics — creating a welcoming place for people to gather and shop.

WATCH: See how Hollywood Market Studio and Yoga is staying true to its North End roots

Love Your Neighborhood: Hollywood Market Studio and Yoga

In 2012, Sallie Riley purchased the space, keeping its legacy alive by transforming it into Hollywood Market Yoga. She’s honored the building’s past by displaying retro photos brought in by community members, preserving the memories that once filled the space.

Sallie says the inspiration for the studio came from the idea of presence — that yoga allows you to slow down, focus on the moment, and appreciate what your body is capable of.

About a year after opening, Sallie was diagnosed with breast cancer. She says that through her journey, yoga helped bring her back to center and guided her through some of the most challenging days of her life.

She also credits her studio manager, Christina Braun, as a major part of the studio’s success. Braun was the very first person to sign up for a class, and since day #1, has remained a constant source of support

Today, the studio offers a variety of classes, including vinyasa, flow, and Pilates — but more than that, it provides a space for connection.

At Hollywood Market Yoga, everyone is welcome, and kindness and presence are at the heart of every practice.

To learn more about the studio and book a class, click here.