Love Your Neighborhood: Haus Vintage in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This week’s Love Your Neighborhood takes us to Haus Vintage, a locally owned vintage boutique run by mother-daughter duo Kat and Holly Ruplinger.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner this Sunday, the shop’s story feels especially meaningful— built around family, creativity, and a shared love for timeless fashion.

WATCH: Finding authenticity at Haus Vintage

Love Your Neighborhood: Haus Vintage

Inside Haus Vintage, shoppers can find carefully curated pieces ranging from retro denim and graphic tees to statement jackets, accessories, and classic styles from decades past.

Kat and Holly say each item is hand-picked with the goal of helping customers express their individuality through timeless fashion pieces that each carry their own unique story and stand apart from today’s fast-fashion trends.

What started as a shared passion between mother and daughter has grown into a welcoming space where fashion and community come together. Customers often stop in not only to shop, but to connect over personal style, creativity, and the stories behind vintage clothing. The pair says they love helping shoppers find pieces that make them feel confident and comfortable while creating an experience that feels personal and inviting.

As vintage fashion continues to grow in popularity, Haus Vintage has become a favorite destination for Boise locals seeking one-of-a-kind finds. And with Mother’s Day this weekend, the shop also serves as a reminder of the special bond between mothers and daughters — one that Kat and Holly have turned into a thriving local business together.

They are open Thursday through Saturday from 11 pm to 4 pm. To learn more, check out their Instagram here

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.