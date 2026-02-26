Love Your Neighborhood: Grindz Coffee in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Right along the Boise River in Garden City sits a local favorite that has been brewing more than just coffee — it’s brewing community.

Grindz Coffee Shop has become a go-to stop for Greenbelt walkers, cyclists, remote workers, and early risers looking for that perfect cup. With its peaceful riverfront views and laid-back atmosphere, it feels like a hidden gem tucked just off the path.

See how a nearly year-long process to source the perfect coffee bean resulted in one of the best cups in the valley

Love Your Neighborhood: Grindz Coffee Shop

The beans? Sourced from Ethiopia and roasted locally, bringing together global flavor with hometown pride. The result is a rich, balanced cup — and an espresso that’s incredibly smooth from the first sip to the last. Whether you prefer a bold morning latte or a classic drip coffee, every drink is crafted with care.

And of course, you can’t miss the iconic logo — the old-school coffee grinder known as “Sir Grindz-a-Lot.” It’s a playful nod to the shop’s personality: strong, smooth, and full of character.

So next time you’re strolling along the river in Garden City, stop by Grindz Coffee and taste what makes this neighborhood spot so special.

Grindz Coffee is located at 3562 N. Prospect Ln., Garden City, ID 83714.

Because loving your neighborhood means supporting the places that bring people together — one smooth espresso at a time.

To learn more about fun events going on or about the menu, head to Grindz Coffee Shop