Love your Neighborhood: Goth with Glitter Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween is right around the corner, but at this Boise shop, spooky season never ends.

Located at 6449 W. Fairview Ave., Goth with Glitter is a one-of-a-kind shop celebrating individuality, creativity, and self-expression.

Take a tour of this one-of-a-kind Boise boutique:

Love Your Neighborhood: Goth With Glitter in Boise

Owner Heather started her business from the corner of her room, first selling online, then at garage sales, before eventually opening her very own storefront on Fairview Avenue.

Now celebrating two years in its storefront, Goth with Glitter has become more than just a place to shop. Heather's mission is to create a welcoming space where everyone feels comfortable expressing who they truly are.

From gothic and Y2K-inspired clothing to costume accessories, colored contacts, hair dye, and creations from dozens of local artists, there's a little something for everyone.

Beyond the dark and spooky aesthetic, Goth with Glitter is all about celebrating individuality, embracing what makes us unique, and reminding everyone that being yourself never goes out of style.

If you're a local business owner, artist, or have an upcoming event and could use a little extra support, don't hesitate to reach out to Goth with Glitter. They love uplifting local creatives and supporting the community. To learn more, click here.