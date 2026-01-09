Love Your Neighborhood: Gateway Parks at Eagle Island State Park, bringing mountain vibes to the valley

EAGLE, Idaho — The beloved Gateway Parks at Eagle Island State Park is much more than just a winter park for many in the Treasure Valley.

From tubing to learning how to ski & ride, the urban snow park has built a community around sharing the joy of winter.

Owner Ryan Neptune opened Gateway Parks—true to its name—as a literal gateway for people learning to snowboard.

The park offers terrain suitable for beginners just getting started, as well as areas for more experienced riders looking to challenge themselves.

Nelson keeps the park dynamic by allowing snowboarders to help shape the experience, leaving out features where riders can build ramps, jumps, and try out fun rails.

Neptune understands the adage— practice makes perfect— as the local park serves as a space for riders to build confidence, progress skills, and simply enjoy the ride.

For families who may not be interested in hitting the snow park, Gateway Eagle Park also offers a dedicated tubing lane. Families and friends can hop in a tube and enjoy an easy, fun glide down the hill together.

Nelson admits this season hasn’t been the easiest. Snowmaking has been difficult at times due to well-above-normal temperatures in the Treasure Valley, which has limited the number of days cold enough to produce snow.

Even so, he assures visitors that snowmaking happens whenever conditions allow, and the park remains open seven days a week from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you’d like to support this local park and experience the fun—from tubing to riding—head to Gateway Eagle Park.