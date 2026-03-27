Love Your Neighborhood: Ease, where sustainable clothing defines high fashion

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A new store on the Boise bench is offering shoppers sustainable products and clothing from purpose-driven brands.

Ease opened in January 2026, featuring indie brands from around the country that focus on natural fibers in their production. The shop offers items ranging from knick-knacks to clothing made of cotton, hemp, wool, and linen.

"I created Ease primarily as a place that I wanna shop," said Eileen Stachowski, the founder and owner of Ease.

WATCH: Find out how Stachowski sources her sustainable clothing

Love Your Neighborhood: Ease

The store carries brands like Lebon Shop, which offers 100% heavyweight cotton arc pants and hats, and Young Maven, which produces hemp and cotton blend clothing. Another brand, The Enry, makes heirloom-quality knits in Peru using deadstock yarn, a waste byproduct in the fashion industry.

"When I'm looking to spend money, I prefer to spend on quality over quantity or brands that have some purpose-driven mission," explained Stachowski.

The founder began garment sewing four years ago, gaining a new appreciation for how clothes fit and what they are made of. Currently, Stachowski makes the scrunchies sold in the store and hopes to offer more original pieces in the future.

"My personal mantra really is to thrift first, try to make it yourself next, and then when you can't do either of those, shop at Ease," added Stachowski.

After being an avid thrifter for over a decade, the owner noticed macro trends making it difficult to find desired pieces.

This inspired a shift toward buying new clothing that aligns with specific values, such as using natural fibers and supporting brands that avoid mass production by only producing what is ordered.

"I think that by bringing more intentionality to our lives in the way we consume, the brands that we support, and surrounding yourself with pieces that you love and enjoy— [we] can actually bring a little bit of ease to people's lives."

Learn More: Ease

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