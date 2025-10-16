Love Your Neighborhood: Coffee With a Twist, a true gem of Southeast Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Opened in August by husband-and-wife duo Sarah and Dillion McVean, Coffee With a Twist is one of Southeast Boise’s newest local cafes. In just a short time, they’ve been blown away by the support and love they've received from the community.

What sets this shop apart is its commitment to craft.

Every syrup and sauce—from their classic vanilla bean and maple to their standout Banana Bread Latte—is made entirely in-house.

And the twist behind the name? A flaky, buttery French pastry that’s crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Pastry options range from the delectably sweet cinnamon and almond to a savory ham and cheese twist.

Discover Coffee With a Twist— where nearly everything is made from scratch

Love Your Neighborhood: Coffee With a Twist

Local love runs deep here. From the ingredients they use to the physical build of the shop itself, nearly every element has been touched by local hands and businesses.

The McVeans are incredibly grateful for the continued support and hope the community keeps showing up to enjoy what they’ve created—one handmade sip and twist at a time.

To check out the rest of their menu and learn more, head to Coffee With a Twist.