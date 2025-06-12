CALDWELL, Idaho — Tucked away in the countryside of Caldwell, Cherry Hill Farms is a locally loved destination where farm-fresh produce meets outdoor fun.

Run by a generational farming family, the orchard brings together decades of experience with a passion for growing high-quality fruit and building community.

Each summer and fall, visitors can enjoy a rotating selection of fresh produce, including apricots, tart cherries, peaches, nectarines, apples, and a variety of garden vegetables. Visitors are encouraged to take part in the farm’s U-pick experience — wandering the rows of fruit trees, filling bags or buckets, and enjoying harvesting produce.

Watch the full story on this generational farming family:

Love Your Neighborhood: Cherry Hills Farm

Cherry Hill Farms also offers a lineup of seasonal events that make it a favorite spot for families. From cherry and peach-themed celebrations in the summer to the fall festival complete with wagon rides, corn mazes, and pumpkin picking, the farm creates an inviting atmosphere that changes with the season. The farm welcomes both locals and visitors to experience the peaceful charm of rural Caldwell.

If you want to learn more about the farm, head to cherryhillfarms.com.