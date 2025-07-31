Love your Neighborhood: Bubbly Facial Bar in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Tucked away in the heart of Meridian, Bubbly Facial Bar is redefining skincare — making it fun, affordable, and completely stress-free. This vibrant, welcoming spot offers results-driven facials in a relaxed, no-pressure environment that’s perfect for both skincare pros and first-timers alike.

Founded by Alicia Quinton nearly two years ago, Bubbly was built on a simple belief: self-care should be accessible to everyone, with a straightforward menu and a team that is certified in aesthetics. The mission is to help every client feel confident, comfortable, and cared for, without the confusion or high price tag.

Hear from the owner about why she founded Bubbly Facial Bar:

Love your Neighborhood: Bubbly Facial Bar

They get it — traditional facials can be expensive. That’s why Bubbly offers treatments starting at just $50, making regular skincare a realistic part of anyone’s routine.

They ask the community to continue helping them grow by spreading the word. Share your experience with a friend, co-worker, or loved one who deserves a glow-up and some time to unwind.

Head to their website to book or read more about the team and services offered.