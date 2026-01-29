Love Your Neighborhood: Boise Trolley Tours, a moving museum for Idaho's capital

BOISE, Idaho — If you’re looking for a laid-back, entertaining way to see Boise, hopping on a trolley tour is a great place to start.

Boise Trolley Tours offers a guided ride through the city’s most historic neighborhoods, iconic landmarks, and lesser-known corners — all while letting you sit back and enjoy the view.

WATCH: Take a ride on a Boise Trolley Tour

Love Your Neighborhood: Boise Trolley Tours

Owner Wesley Blackburn and marketing operator Kendall Shew have transformed the bus into a real-life Disney Jungle Cruise–style experience, designed to bring the magic and playful atmosphere of the iconic ride to Boise.

Tours typically last just over an hour, making them an easy addition to a day of exploring. The pace is relaxed, the route is scenic, and the narration helps connect familiar streets with the stories behind them.

Each tour highlights different parts of the city, but riders can expect to see a mix of well-known sights and charming neighborhoods, including:

Downtown Boise and its core landmarks

The Idaho State Capitol and surrounding government buildings

Historic homes along Warm Springs Avenue

Hyde Park and the North End

Boise’s East End and foothills backdrop

It’s a great way to understand how Boise’s neighborhoods developed and why each area has its own distinct feel.

In addition to classic history tours, Boise Trolley Tours offers themed rides throughout the year. These specialty tours add a fun twist to the experience and are especially popular with locals.

Seasonal offerings often include:

Comedy-style tours with a lighthearted approach to local history

Fall tours that lean into Boise’s spookier stories

Holiday rides showcasing festive light displays

Private and custom tours for groups, events, and celebrations

These options make the trolley a versatile experience, whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, or group event.

Boise Trolley Tours blends history, storytelling, and sightseeing into a single, easy experience. It’s informative without feeling like a lecture and entertaining without losing its educational value. For visitors, it’s a quick way to get oriented. For locals, it’s a reminder that there’s always something new to learn about the city you call home.

If you’re searching for a unique way to experience Boise, the trolley offers a front-row seat to the city’s stories — no walking shoes required.

To book a tour, head to Boise Trolley Tours