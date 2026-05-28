Love Your Neighborhood: Boise Rock School, where music dreams get stagetime

BOISE, Idaho — Music, creativity, and community all come together at Boise Rock School, where students of all ages are encouraged to find their voice through music.

Founded in 2008, Boise Rock School is a nonprofit arts education organization focused on helping young musicians grow not only as performers, but as people.

From band classes and songwriting to recording and live performances, the school gives students the chance to experience every part of the creative process in a supportive group environment.

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Co-founder Ryan Peck says the goal goes far beyond teaching students how to play an instrument. Instead, Boise Rock School is centered around building confidence, creativity, teamwork, and connection through music.

The school offers after-school programs, summer camps, workshops, and outreach programs across Idaho. Students can explore everything from guitar and drums to songwriting, production, and recording. What makes the experience unique is the emphasis on collaboration, with students learning and performing together as bands rather than individually.

Boise Rock School also creates opportunities for students to perform live, giving young artists a chance to share their work and gain real-world performance experience. Leaders at the school say those moments help students build confidence both on and off the stage.

As Boise continues to grow, Boise Rock School remains focused on creating an inclusive space where creativity can thrive, and students can feel empowered to express themselves through music.

Boise Rock School is located on Fairview Avenue in Boise and offers year-round programming for students of all skill levels.

Learn more: Boise Rock School

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