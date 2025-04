BOISE, Idaho — This week's Love Your Neighborhood features Blue Collar Coffee, which opened in downtown Boise in May.

The coffee shop features unique specials each month, and one of this month's featured drinks is the blueberry hibiscus matcha, which can be served hot or iced with cold foam.

Also featured is a "pay-it-forward wall," where customers can purchase an extra drink or leave a gift card for someone who comes in later.