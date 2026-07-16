Love your Neighborhood: Bill's on Broadway

BOISE, Idaho — This week on Love Your Neighborhood, I headed out to Southeast Boise to visit Bill's on Broadway, located at 1101 S. Broadway Ave.

This antique and vintage store is owned and operated by Erik Bill, a self-proclaimed vintage junkie with a passion for preserving history.

Inside the shop, you'll find clothing and collectibles dating back to the 1940s.

Bill's love for vintage items started with collecting old records while growing up. Over the years, that passion transformed into a business filled with antique clothing and collaborations with artists from around the world. Each piece in the store has its own story, and Bill works to preserve that history while giving customers the opportunity to shop these unique finds firsthand.

Many of the items have been discovered during Bill's travels, found in old shacks, sourced through extensive searches, or acquired from collectors looking to give historic pieces a new life. If you have old or vintage items tucked away, Bill encourages people to reach out.

The store operates by appointment only, creating a personalized shopping experience for every visitor. To schedule a visit, contact the shop directly.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, reach out to Bill's on Broadway through social media or visit the store.

