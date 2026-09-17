Love your Neighborhood: Barron Bakery

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — You may already be familiar with Barron Bakery if you’re one of Brenda Barron’s lovely regulars. If not, you’ll want to head to one of the local farmers markets to try her delicious cinnamon rolls, cookies and even garlic bread.

Brenda Barron is the sole owner of Barron Bakery, a business fittingly named after her own last name. What started as a passion project has since turned into a full-time career.

Before becoming a baker, Barron worked as an engineer. Eventually, she felt the urge to take a step back, bet on herself, and pursue her passion for baking. One thing led to another, and she began setting up a stand at the Greenbelt Night Market.

Watch below to see what goes into Brenda’s early mornings in the kitchen —

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Now, her stand is filled with oversized cinnamon rolls, freshly baked cookies and savory garlic bread — all handcrafted in Brenda’s kitchen.

Her days start early, with plenty of time spent in the kitchen preparing each treat before heading out to local markets. What began as a leap of faith has turned into a busy schedule filled with baking and a growing community of loyal customers.

Barron says betting on herself has been one of the most rewarding parts of the journey, along with seeing the community continue to show up and support her week after week.

That support has also allowed her to get to know many of her regular customers — something that makes Barron Bakery feel a little more personal.

If you’re planning to stop by, you may want to get there early. Barron Bakery often sells out, sometimes even before noon.

Brenda hopes to continue growing her business while maintaining the community connection that has helped make Barron Bakery what it is today.

You can catch Barron Bakery at local Treasure Valley farmers' markets and follow Barron Bakery on Instagram for updates on where she will be and what treats will be available.