BOISE, Idaho — If you're looking for a fun adventure without leaving the city, the Aquarium of Boise just gave you one more reason to visit. The fan-favorite Ray Pool is back open, and visitors can get interactive with the rays, also known as the puppies of the sea!

The newly renovated exhibit now features sleek cownose rays, rare white-spotted bamboo sharks, and even an Arabian carpet shark. These newcomers are ready to glide by and greet guests.

See what there is to experience at the Aquarium of Boise:

Love your Neighborhood - Aquarium of Boise

This hands-on aquarium is renowned for its diverse range of interactive activities — from tide pool touch tanks to a walk-in bird aviary filled with vibrant lorikeets. Whether you're petting a starfish, watching a jellyfish drift by, or meeting a reptile face-to-face, every corner of the aquarium has something to explore.

Located on Cole Road, the Aquarium of Boise is open daily and makes for the perfect family outing, rainy-day adventure, or quick trip into the deep blue — without leaving dry land.

Grab the kids, bring your curiosity, and dive into the fun! For further details, head to aquariumboise.net.