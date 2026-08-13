Love your Neighborhood: 3Peat Vintage in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Vintage clothing can be found all across the Treasure Valley, but 3Peat Vintage is putting its own spin on secondhand fashion in Boise.

Owned by Walker Brown, Jacob Brezonick and Ben Davis, the storefront has become a go-to spot for local shoppers and has even caught the attention of celebrities passing through Boise, from the Jonas Brothers to Madison Beer.

Located at 1025 W. Main Street in downtown Boise, 3Peat carries a little bit of everything. Shoppers can find vintage Harley-Davidson and Quiksilver shirts, graphic tees, Y2K-inspired clothing and even a few luxury pieces. With new finds constantly making their way onto the racks, you never quite know what you'll come across when you walk through the doors.

Watch to see what unique pieces you could find at 3Peat Vintage —

LYH: 3Peat in Downtown Boise

For Brown, Brezonick and Davis, clothing is more than just something you wear — it's a way to express yourself. That's part of what makes the store unique. Rather than focusing on one specific look, 3Peat brings together pieces from different brands and eras, giving shoppers the chance to find something that fits their own personality.

The store is also helping introduce styles from the past to a new generation. Looks that were popular in the '90s and early 2000s are making their way back into closets as younger shoppers embrace vintage fashion and put their own spin on it.

Whether you're searching for a specific vintage piece or just looking for something that stands out, 3Peat is giving clothing from the past a new life while creating a place for people to express themselves through what they wear.

To learn more about the pieces or contact the store, click here.

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