Love your neighborhood: The Edit consignment boutique in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Finding stylish clothing that fits every body isn't always easy, but one Caldwell boutique is changing that.

This week for Love Your Neighborhood, I stopped by The Edit Idaho, a locally owned consignment boutique at 322 S. 10th Ave. owned by Amber and Richard Sims. The couple created the store to make secondhand shopping feel more organized, welcoming, and accessible while giving quality clothing a second life.

WATCH: Step inside The Edit in Caldwell

Love your Neighborhood: The Edit consignment boutique

Inside, you'll find more than 50 curated closets filled with everything from everyday basics to name-brand fashion. One thing that really makes The Edit stand out is its wide selection of plus-size clothing. Amber wanted to make sure shoppers of all sizes could find trendy, affordable pieces, something that's often hard to come by in resale stores.

The boutique is always changing as new items arrive throughout the week, so every visit offers something different. Whether you're searching for a unique outfit, designer brands at a lower price, or simply love the thrill of finding a great deal, there's something for everyone.

The Edit also gives members of the community a chance to become consignors by renting their own space inside the store, making it easy to sell clothing they no longer wear while keeping fashion sustainable.

The Edit Idaho is located at 322 S. 10th Ave. in Caldwell. For store hours and more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.

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