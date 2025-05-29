Love your Neighborhood: Indian Creek Hat Company

Tucked just east of Downtown Boise in Mayfield, Indian Creek Hat Company is a hidden gem run by local hat maker Niki Manning. After spending the past few years mastering the art of hat making, Niki dove headfirst into launching her own business, and the results are nothing short of exceptional.

At Indian Creek Hat Company, each hat is handcrafted using traditional methods dating back over a century. From the shape and size to the style and fit, every piece is thoughtfully customized to the individual. The result? A timeless, high-quality hat made to last — and to be passed down for generations.

Niki is passionate about creating more than just hats; she’s creating an experience. In a world dominated by fast fashion, she encourages investing in pieces that carry meaning, craftsmanship, and longevity, not destined for the landfill.

To discover more about how you can purchase a hat, head to https://www.indiancreekhatcompany.com/