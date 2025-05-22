Love your Neighborhood Holey Moly Donuts

Holey Moly, A local food truck in Boise has made its mission to provide a healthier made sweet treat. The menu includes a wide variety of doughnut holes from chocolate, to caramel apple! However, these donuts are different from your traditional fried doughnuts, they are made with beef tallow and stay away from seed oils, and artificial flavors.

The owner, Cara Poore, created the business with her family and has been bringing these doughnuts to events such as the Capital City Market, soccer games, and is open to catering for events.

If you want to find out more information about the local business, head to https://holeymolydonuts.com/about-us

Or follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/holeymoly_donuts/