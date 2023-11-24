Looking for a response from Santa? The city of Meridian has a direct link

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The mailbox accepting letters to Santa is now available at Meridian City Hall.

Any letter placed in the box before Sunday, December 17 will get a reply - from Santa - as long as it contains a legible return address. Santa's mailbox is located along Broadway Avenue, near the Meridian City Hall outdoor plaza at 33 E Broadway Ave.

Also be sure to mark your holiday calendar to attend Meridian's Winter Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1.

'Growing Traditions' is the theme in this year's festivities, celebrating the rich agricultural heritage in the valley. The Zamzow Family (Jim, Faye, Jos and Callie) will be the 2023 Grand Marshals, and Michelle Heart from 107.9 Lite FM will join Mayor Robert Simison to emcee.

The Parade begins at 7:00pm, and the city's Christmas Tree in Generations Plaza will be lit immediately following.

Families are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy watching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" next to the main stage before the parade begins.

Food Trucks and Free Cocoa Stations can be found along the parade route.

For the whole list of Christmas events and activities planned for the city, visit the MeridianCity.org website.