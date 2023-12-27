Local baker makes top five for national baking competition

Heather Wortman is the owner of Mom's Best Breads, where she makes her own bread and baked goods from her home.

Wortman is currently in the final top five of the Greatest Baker Competition.

The countdown is on for the Greatest Baker and one local baker has made it to the top five of this national baking competition.

Heather Wortman is a self-taught baker from Parma, Idaho.

“We’re completely based out of my house. The ultimate goal is to actually get a small building or a large shed on my property and turn it into a commercial kitchen,” said Heather Wortman.

Wortman is the owner of Mom's Best Breads LLC and it all began from a sourdough starter she received in March. Within a week, she started a business, and now she's making sourdough bread along with other specialty baked goods.

She said, “I offer everything from sourdough bread, sourdough cinnamon rolls, sourdough brownies, sourdough bagels...”

This baking led her to put in an application for the Greatest Baker, an online baking competition based on public voting.

“It actually came across my Facebook page and a bunch of people I know customers friends, they kept tagging me encouraging me to do it and I was like why not,” Wortman says.

Wortman is now fifth place in her group. You can vote for her online for free once a day or you can vote more than once a day by donating.

“Running into a situation like this where I could be provided with training that I technically never received and provided with the financial assistance to be able to become more established and get the proper supplies that I could use,” said Wortman.

“It's amazing, I mean it would just launch my business even further,” she continued.

Voting ends on Thursday, December 28th at 7 p.m.

