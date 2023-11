KUNA, Idaho — Santa and some Disney Princesses are making their way to Idaho before the holiday season. You and your family can have the chance to meet them all in Kuna.

The Castle Gardens will host the Christmas Experience on every Monday and Tuesday until Dec. 19. Families will also have the option to ride in a horse-drawn carriage covered in Christmas lights.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online.

Photos with Santa and the Disney Princesses are included.