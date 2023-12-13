After being spotted by scouts, this Kuna softball player is heading for Spain to play for America's team

KUNA, Idaho — After being scouted by national softball coaches, Taylor was invited to play softball for America’s team in an international tournament this summer in Spain.



Kuna High School Sophomore, Taylor Ronge was scouted to play for America's Team in an international softball tournament.

Taylor and her family are asking the community to help send Taylor to Spain!

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“It feels more like a second home…” said Kuna High School student Taylor Ronge. She has a passion for softball, and now she has the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I think now I’m even pushing myself more, to try and be better,” says Ronge.

After being scouted by national softball coaches, Taylor was invited to play softball for America’s team in an international tournament happening this summer in Spain.

“So it means a lot because it’s something that not many girls get to do. They really wanted people who can really play anywhere, that way it’s flexible when everybody gets together,” said Ronge.

Taylor’s coach has worked closely with teen softball players for over a decade. He's seen many players go off to play in college, but never one that went abroad to play in high school.

“It really does give them exposure to get out and see and play against kids they haven’t played against before. And it gives them an opportunity to get in front of other colleges that maybe haven’t looked at or seen Idaho kids before,” says Travis J Engle, Head Coach for Boise Blast.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a chance to make fellow Idahoans proud.

“Opportunities like this are very rare. To have a kid like Taylor take advantage of this, it really puts the state of Idaho on the map,” says Engle.

Traveling to Spain will sharpen Taylor’s hitting, running, and fielding skills, and maybe bring along some new friendships.

“I’m excited to meet new people, and new friends from basically everywhere,” said Ronge.

But going overseas is not easy, or cheap.

So Taylor and her family are inviting the Kuna and Treasure Valley communities to rally in support of her representing Idaho and America's team in Spain.

“The fundraising, for me, is actually really fun. I think it’s really cool when people donate,” says an excited Taylor.

You can help support Taylor’s travels by sponsoring or donating.

A link to her website with more information is on her website, taylorsoftball2026.com.