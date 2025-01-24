Kohberger's 2nd day in court and the Canyon Co. Kids Expo: Today In Your Neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening in your neighborhood:

KOHBERGER'S 2ND DAY OF COURT

The defense team for Bryan Kohberger challenging key pieces of evidence in court yesterday, saying that several stages of the investigation violated the defendant's privacy rights. Specifically, the DNA evidence collected that linked Kohberger to the scene of the crime. The prosecution denied these claims and Kohberger will be back in court today starting at 9 a.m.



LT. GOV. TO SUPPORT HALTING OF LAVA RIDGE WIND PROJECT

Lieutenent Governor Scott Bedke will be in Jerome today to commend Trump's executive order that suspended the Lava Ridge Wind Project. Bedke will read in full Gov. Little's "Gone With the Lava Ridge Wind Project Act" with a Q&A to follow. The community is encouraged to join and that's this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the Mountain View Barn.

