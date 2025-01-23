Kohberger in court and flag controversy: Today In Your Neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

KOHBERGER IN COURT

Bryan Kohberger will be in court for the next couple days while a judge hears arguments over the defendant's motion to suppress certain pieces of evidence. As you'll recall Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students at their residence in 2022 and the prosecution will seek the death penalty.

BANNING FLAGS IN SCHOOLS

House Bill 10 which looks to prohibit certain flags on school property will have its third reading on the House Floor today. If passed, flags representing political viewpoints would not be allowed. That includes flags representing sexual orientation, gender, a political party, or political ideology. The bills are scheduled to be read at 11 a.m. today, but it's possible some readings may be pushed to a later date.

$3 THURSDAY AT ZOO BOISE

And lastly, it's $3 Thursday at Zoo Boise! Every Thursday through February, a ticket to Zoo Boise can be bought for just $3. The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with last admission at 4 p.m.

