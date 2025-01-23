Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Kohberger in court and flag controversy: Today In Your Neighborhood

Kohberger is back in court today, the House will hear a bill that would ban certain flags in schools, and it's $3 Thursday at Zoo Boise. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • KOHBERGER IN COURT
    • Bryan Kohberger will be in court for the next couple days while a judge hears arguments over the defendant's motion to suppress certain pieces of evidence.
    • As you'll recall Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students at their residence in 2022 and the prosecution will seek the death penalty.
  • BANNING FLAGS IN SCHOOLS
    • House Bill 10 which looks to prohibit certain flags on school property will have its third reading on the House Floor today.
    • If passed, flags representing political viewpoints would not be allowed. That includes flags representing sexual orientation, gender, a political party, or political ideology.
    • The bills are scheduled to be read at 11 a.m. today, but it's possible some readings may be pushed to a later date.
  • $3 THURSDAY AT ZOO BOISE
    • And lastly, it's $3 Thursday at Zoo Boise! Every Thursday through February, a ticket to Zoo Boise can be bought for just $3. The Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with last admission at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights