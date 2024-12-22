Fish and Game euthanizes a mountain lion near Ketchum after it kills a family pet

KETCHUM, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game has euthanized a mountain lion, after it killed a pet cat in Ketchum on December 18.

Fish and Game says the lion attacked the cat inside a fenced backyard, just minutes after the owner let the cat outside.

Fish and Game tracked the lion's footprints to Highway 75, but the tracks could not be followed further.

Because the lion entered a fenced yard and killed a pet, officers decided to set a trap at the home, to protect local residents and their pets.

Later that day, they trapped the lion, a yearling female weighing approximately 70 pounds, and euthanized it.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, but ultimately our responsibility is to protect public safety. When a mountain lion exhibits aggression towards people or their pets within the confines of a fenced yard we need to take appropriate actions," said Craig White, Regional Supervisor of the Magic Valley Region in a press release.

Fish and Game says you should call 911 for any mountain lion encounter that involves an attack.

For sightings in town or a subdivision, call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 during business hours.