Keeping Students Safe: A guide to bus stop safety

IDAHO — School is back in session, which means all drivers should keep a watchful eye out for students getting on and off the bus.

Idaho law clarifies when drivers have to stop for a school bus.

On any road with three or fewer lanes, all vehicles must stop when the bus has the stop arm extended. That goes for drivers in both directions.

On a road with four lanes or more, vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop, while those traveling in the opposite direction may proceed with caution.

Under Idaho law, drivers found guilty of breaking the rules will face a $300 fine. A second violation within a five-year period will lead to a misdemeanor charge, followed by fines up to $1,000 and possible jail time.