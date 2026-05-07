Kayaker dies after being trapped under logs on Marsh Creek

STANLEY, Idaho — A kayaker died on May 5 after being trapped under logs on Marsh Creek, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

At 7:49 p.m., a text to 911 alerted the Sheriff’s Office to the incident, prompting Custer County Search and Rescue to respond. While en route, officials learned members of the victim’s party were administering CPR.

An Air St. Luke’s life flight helicopter was dispatched but unable to land due to the rugged terrain. The Idaho National Guard was then called to assist. Air St. Luke’s ultimately landed about two miles away, and two crew members hiked to the site.

Custer County Sheriff's Office / Idaho National Guard

Once there, they assisted in the rescue effort. Ultimately, the Idaho National Guard retrieved the victim and transported him to a Stanley Ambulance at the Boundary Creek parking lot along Highway 75. Despite efforts, the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The following day, the Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office deployed a helicopter to extract members of the rafting party. According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, "some of those members were replaced by new members for the purpose of being able to get the party’s rafts and gear further downriver to where it could be feasibly removed from the river."

On May 7, Custer County Search and Rescue, along with volunteers, helped evacuate the 8 remaining individuals.