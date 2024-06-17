BOISE, Idaho — Storms have been bringing windy weather, rain, and even hail to Boise, but Bogus Basin has been getting dusted with snow.

The Bogus Creek Snow marker shows nearly two inches have fallen on the mountain, making June feel more like March.

The timelapse from Bogus Basin (below) shows the storm rolling in overnight on June 16.

June or March? As rainstorms hit Boise, Bogus Basin sees snow

And Bogus isn't the only place getting some summertime snow near Boise. Idaho News 6 viewer Douglas Maugans shared this photo (below) of snow falling on Sheep Mountain near Clayton, Idaho.

To see the most up-to-date views of Bogus Basin, check their conditions and webcams page.