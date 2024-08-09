West Nile Virus detected near Twin Falls and surrounding Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Along the Snake River on the border of Twin Falls County and Jerome County West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes. The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District were the ones to discover the virus in mosquitoes.

“Mosquitos are very active this time of year and they love to nest in backyards if given the chance. Now is the time to reduce mosquito habitat on your property and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” Aaron Ursenbach, Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District Manager.

Public Health officials advise residents to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by:

- Using insect repellent with DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.



- Wearing long sleeves, pants, and loose-fitting clothes.



- Installing screens on windows and doors.



- Checking and draining standing water around your home every few days, including in gutters, pools, bird baths, and old tires.