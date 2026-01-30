Two hospitalized, one airlifted after two-vehicle crash on US-93 north of Twin Falls

This story was initially reported by Local News 8 (KIFI).

A crash on U.S. Highway 93 in southern Idaho sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

The crash took place at around 8:00 AM at the intersection of US-93 and Golf Course Road in Jerome County. According to ISP reports, the driver of a black 2012 Ford Escape was attempting a left-hand turn onto Golf Course Road when they were struck by a blue 2022 Ford Bronco traveling southbound.

The impact was severe enough that one driver was airlifted to a regional medical facility due to the severity of their injuries, while the other was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. As of late Friday morning, the medical conditions of both individuals remain undisclosed.

ISP is leading the investigation into the incident, primarily focusing on determining the right-of-way at the time of the crash. Investigators are also working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

The Idaho State Police is asking for the public’s help. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who observed the traffic signal lights at or near the time of the collision is asked to contact the ISP District 4 office at 208-324-6000.