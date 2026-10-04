Two dead, including a child, in two-vehicle crash on US-93 in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Two people died, including a child, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on US-93 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. near milepost 58 east of Jerome.

According to authorities, a Ford F-150 driven by a 57-year-old Gooding man was traveling south on US-93 when an Isuzu Ascender traveling east on E. 100 S failed to yield at a stop sign while turning onto US-93, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Isuzu, a 57-year-old man from Jerome, and his juvenile passenger died at the scene from their injuries, ISP said. The Gooding man was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital.

According to ISP, All occupants involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to police.

The northbound lanes of US-93 were blocked for about two hours.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.