Truck explosion sparks fire at Jerome farm; silo destroyed

JEROME, Idaho — This article was originally published by KMVT News.

Crews responded to a fire in Jerome around noon on Friday after a truck exploded while a worker was filling it, according to the Jerome Rural Fire Department chief.

The driver was not injured, and the truck had only minor damage. However, the fire spread to a nearby silo and barn; the silo was destroyed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes. Crews faced additional hazards because the silo contained petroleum-based pesticides. Firefighters wore masks and used fire extinguishers while battling the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.