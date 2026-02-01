Injury crash under investigation in Jerome County

JEROME — Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Jerome County that sent two drivers to the hospital.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Golf Course Road and U.S Highway 93. According to ISP, a black 2012 Ford Escape was making a left turn from northbound US-93 onto Golf Course Road when it was struck by a blue 2022 Ford Bronco driving southbound.

One driver was transported by air ambulance to a regional medical facility. The other driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The current condition of the drivers is unknown, ISP says.

ISP reports that additional drivers were involved in the crash, but did not report any other injuries. US-93 was partially closed while emergency responders and investigators were on scene.

Officials say the focus of the investigation will be determining which vehicle had the right-of-way and whether impairment might have contributed to the crash.

Witnesses of the collision, or those who observed traffic signal lights near the time of the crash, are asked to call the ISP District 4 office at 208-324-6000.