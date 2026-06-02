Idaho State Police investigating fatal Jerome County crash

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old Buhl woman was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Jerome, according to Idaho State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11:08 p.m. at the intersection of East 700 North and U.S. Highway 93.

According to investigators, a 40-year-old Shoshone woman was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 93 when a 2002 Ford F-150 traveling east on East 700 North entered the intersection.

Idaho State Police said the Ford driver failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Fire, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local News 8 Report by Par Kermani