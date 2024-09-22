ITD will start resurfacing SH-55 in Horseshoe Bend tonight.

The Idaho Transportation Department will start resurfacing State Highway 55 in Horseshoe Bend tonight. The work will occur overnight to reduce daytime congestion.

ITD is extending the rehabilitation project to cover a section of highway through Horseshoe Bend, originally planned for three years from now. Due to the current project’s early completion, ITD has decided to include this area this year for driver convenience.

Travelers can expect:

- Nighttime construction for about two weeks from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.



- Traffic may be reduced to one lane, with flaggers and pilot cars managing flow.



- Some limited daytime work, including pavement marking and manhole adjustments.



- A reduced speed limit of 25 mph in the construction zone.

ITD reminds the public that multiple projects are currently in progress.