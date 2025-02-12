ITD closes stretch of Hwy 20 for snow removal

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho — In preparation of more snow in the region, the Idaho Transportation Department will temporarily close U.S. Highway 20 from Anderson Dam Road to Hill City today.

ITD crews will work to remove built-up snow and overhangs along the highway to improve safety and allow for more effective plowing.

This stretch of US-20 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the snow removal effort.

"We understand this is an important route for many travelers, and our goal is to keep it as safe as possible. Clearing this snow now will make the highway safer for everyone, especially with more snowfall expected as early as Thursday," Foreman Gabe Sielaff said.