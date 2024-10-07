ISDA implementing treatment in the Snake River for quagga mussel species

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced today that they are implementing a treatment plan for quagga mussels, that will begin Tuesday. The treatment is aiming to eradicate a small portion of the species within the Snake River.

ISDA release eradication plan for Snake River Quagga Mussels

Quagga mussels were detected late in September in the Snake River, Shoshone Falls pool, and Pillar Falls. A copper treatment was applied in December by Idaho Fish and Game that did cause high mortality in some fish species.

The treatment is a 10-day operation starting at the downriver of Hansen Bridge to Centennial Waterfront Park. The treatment is the same product that was used in 2023, a copper-based product called, Natrix.

The ISDA is planning on continuing the treatment for a second time in November to target more quagga mussels still in the water.