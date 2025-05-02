In your neighborhood this weekend: Extra ski day at Bogus Basin and Kuna Hometown Fair

TREASURE VALLEY, IDAHO — You can find a range of events happening across the Treasure Valley in your neighborhood this weekend.

Kuna Hometown Fair

The Kuna Hometown Fair kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday at Bernie Fisher Park. Guests can enjoy a fair, carnival, and live music among other activities, all weekend long.

Fort Boise Pottery Sale

Secure some new, unique pieces for your home at the Fort Boise Pottery sale. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Fort Boise Community Center. Your purchase supports local art programming and local artists who will be selling a variety of pieces.

Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin is offering another day of skiing and snowboarding on Saturday. It's the second time in the mountain's 83-year history riding has been offered in May.

All season passes are welcome to ride from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Day passes for adults start at $43.

The Deer Point, Morning Star, and Superior chairlifts will all be spinning.