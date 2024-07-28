IDPR to pause 2025 camping, cabin, and yurt reservations for system upgrade

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, Idaho — Beginning August 1st, 2024 all reservations for camping, yurts, and cabins will be on hold while a transition into a new system is happening.



Beginning August 1, 2024, all reservations for 2025 will be paused.

The system will still accept reservations for stays in 2024.

All existing 2025 reservations will be transitioned to the new system. So, if you have already made a reservation for any date in 2025, your reservations will be accounted for.

The new system will go live to the public on January 6, 2025 (8 AM MST)

To clarify: Starting August 1, you won't be able to book stays for 2025 until January 6, 2025. If you’ve already booked 2025 stays, don’t worry—your reservations are safe. Parks will stay open, and you can still book 2024 stays.

During the reservation pause, starting August 1st, customers will be able to book stays for the remainder of 2024. Reservations for 2025 will reopen at 8 a.m., Mountain Standard Time, on January 6, 2025, when the new system is launched. Customers with existing reservations for stays in 2025 need not worry – those bookings will be switched to the new system.

“The blackout is necessary to migrate from the current reservation system to the new one, which requires the transfer of park facility and customer information from one network to another. We apologize for the inconvenience, but the pause will allow us to make a smooth transition to the new reservation system, which is intended to provide a more user-friendly experience. Customers will find easier navigation, better tools and new functionality.” Seth Hobbs, Reservation & Registration program manager for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation

To reserve a campsite, cabin or yurt for the rest of the season click here