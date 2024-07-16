Idaho State Police compete in best looking cruiser contest

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police have announced their newest 2024 patrol vehicle, the Ford Mustang GT, and now they're asking for public support as the vehicle has been nominated in a national best looking cruiser contest.

ISP's new Mustang was nominated for the 2025 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest. Now, the agency is asking the public to vote for their new vehicle and secure the title.

The contest is a friendly competition between state agencies with the goal of encouraging law enforcement engagement with local community members.

Here's why ISP says their new cruiser is worth your vote:

Our new 2024 patrol Ford Mustang GT is not just a cruiser; it’s a symbol of innovation and excellence in law enforcement that represents the great state of Idaho. With unique markings, a sleek design, a powerful engine, and state-of-the-art technology, this Mustang GT is a source of pride and excitement. It’s built to enhance our ability to serve and protect the community, representing the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of the men and women of the Idaho State Police.

You can vote for the ISP vehicle on the voting page here, just follow the link and select Idaho from the list of states before submitting your vote.

Voting is open through July 29, so don't wait to get your vote in.