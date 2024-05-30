Idaho reacts to guilty verdict in Trump hush money trial

BOISE, Idaho — As former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the New York hush money trial, various officials in Idaho made their voices heard in reaction to the verdict.

Governor Brad Little extended his support for the president following the verdict:

The American people will deliver the only verdict that matters in November. #TRUMP2024 🇺🇸 — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 30, 2024

Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho GOP, told Idaho News 6, "It is just a travesty for justice for a President that's done so much for this country, so much for the Republican Party, and we move forward by being there for him. He was always there for us and we need to be there for him. So, President Trump, Idaho supports you."