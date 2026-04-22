Idaho National Guard participates in multi-state firing mission, including HIMARS munitions

BOISE, Idaho — Last week, the Idaho National Guard participated in a multi-state firing mission to test its High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

According to a social media post from the Idaho National Guard, Lt. Col. Edward Guelfi gave the order that 8 crews fire HIMARS at a "simulated target within the Idaho Army National Guard’s Camp Orchard."

The Boise-based battalion proceeded to fire two rounds per crew.

However, what's remarkable about the battle simulation is that four other HIMARS crews, three near Salt Lake City, Utah, and one near Yakima, Washington, all fired their rounds at the exact same time as their Boise-based counterparts. The exercise demonstrates the crews' ability to act in unison despite sizeable geographical differences, something the National Guard said would simulate a conflict in the Indo-Pacific environment, where units would be positioned on different islands.

In total, 12 HIMAR crews located 700 miles apart fired their munitions simultaneously.

“The ability for us to power project with this weapon system provides us the unique ability to place long-range fires in the operations environment at any time and any place of our commander’s choosing,” said Guelfi of the simulation. "Long-range fires are fundamental to any decisive operation. They enable us to shape the battlefield, create windows of advantage, and extend the reach of the joint force.”

Each HIMARS crew consists of 3 soldiers with a strike distance of 180 miles.

The 1-94th Field Artillery Battalion acted as the opposing force during the exercise.

A regiment from the Australian Army, which began using HIMARS in 2025, was on hand for the simulation.