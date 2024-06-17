Idaho National Guard hosts community cleanup event at Birds of Prey National Conservation Area

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard is inviting the public to a community cleanup event in the scenic Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.

The event runs from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, June 22. To participate, travel south on Pleasant Valley Road for 12.8 miles from Gowen Field, past Kuna Mora Road, until you reach the cleanup site.

“Preserving and enhancing the environment is one of the most important things we do in the Idaho National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander, Idaho National Guard. “The reason we have a military is to preserve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens and to enjoy the freedom of living in this beautiful environment, state and country. We aren’t just taking care of the environment so that we can train on it. We actually train so that we can protect this beautiful environment.”

The Idaho National Guard will provide dumpsters at several locations along the roadway, south of the powerlines, for participants to dispose of collected waste. Those looking to support the cleanup effort are advised to wear proper clothing and footwear.

During the cleanup, the Idaho National Guard will host informational booths that offering safe shooting tips, details on environmental initiatives undertaken by the Guard, and an informational display featuring military vehicles.