Idaho leaders mourn loss of former president, Jimmy Carter

BOISE, Idaho — Former President Jimmy Carter's death has prompted a wave of heartfelt tributes from Idaho leaders and lawmakers today. The Georgia native was praised for many things, among them: battling inflation, reestablishing faith in the government, and working tirelessly for Habitat for Humanity after his time in the Oval Office.

According to the Carter Center, he was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully inside his home in Plains, Georgia today.

Here is what some prominent heads of state had to say about the former president and peanut farmer.

Brad Little: Governor, Idaho

Jimmy Carter will be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to his country.



His time in the Navy, as Governor of Georgia, President of the United States, and his humanitarian efforts after, remind us of the importance of service of others. May he rest in peace. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) December 29, 2024

Jim Risch - Senator, Idaho

God bless President Carter and his late wife Rosalynn. His service to our country and faith-based efforts to help those in need deserve respect and gratitude. Vicki and I send our condolences to the Carter family. — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) December 29, 2024

Mike Simpson - Congressman, Idaho

Kathy and I are saddened to hear of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a dedicated champion for Habitat for Humanity.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time. — Congressman Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) December 29, 2024

Idaho Democratic Party