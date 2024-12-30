Idaho leaders mourn loss of former president, Jimmy Carter

BOISE, Idaho — Former President Jimmy Carter's death has prompted a wave of heartfelt tributes from Idaho leaders and lawmakers today. The Georgia native was praised for many things, among them: battling inflation, reestablishing faith in the government, and working tirelessly for Habitat for Humanity after his time in the Oval Office.
According to the Carter Center, he was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully inside his home in Plains, Georgia today.
Here is what some prominent heads of state had to say about the former president and peanut farmer.
Brad Little: Governor, Idaho
Jimmy Carter will be remembered as a man who dedicated his life to his country.— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) December 29, 2024
His time in the Navy, as Governor of Georgia, President of the United States, and his humanitarian efforts after, remind us of the importance of service of others. May he rest in peace.
Jim Risch - Senator, Idaho
God bless President Carter and his late wife Rosalynn. His service to our country and faith-based efforts to help those in need deserve respect and gratitude. Vicki and I send our condolences to the Carter family.— Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) December 29, 2024
Mike Simpson - Congressman, Idaho
Kathy and I are saddened to hear of the passing of President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a dedicated champion for Habitat for Humanity.— Congressman Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) December 29, 2024
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time.
Idaho Democratic Party
Today, we join the nation in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter, a leader of unparalleled humility, integrity, and service. President Carter shared a unique bond with Idaho through his friendship with Governor Cecil Andrus, who served as his Secretary of the Interior.… pic.twitter.com/f1SPgkWknV— Idaho Democratic Party (@IdahoDems) December 29, 2024