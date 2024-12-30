Watch Now
Idaho leaders mourn loss of former president, Jimmy Carter

BOISE, Idaho — Former President Jimmy Carter's death has prompted a wave of heartfelt tributes from Idaho leaders and lawmakers today. The Georgia native was praised for many things, among them: battling inflation, reestablishing faith in the government, and working tirelessly for Habitat for Humanity after his time in the Oval Office.

According to the Carter Center, he was surrounded by family when he passed away peacefully inside his home in Plains, Georgia today.

Here is what some prominent heads of state had to say about the former president and peanut farmer.

Brad Little: Governor, Idaho

Jim Risch - Senator, Idaho

Mike Simpson - Congressman, Idaho

Idaho Democratic Party

