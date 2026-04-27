Idaho is now ranked #8 for the most expensive gasoline in the USA

BOISE, Idaho — The price of gasoline in Idaho continues to rise, albeit at a slower pace compared to the beginning of April.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is currently listed at $4.33, which is just two cents more than the same time last week. However, when you compare the price to the same time in 2025, the price has risen a whopping $1.03.

The price of gasoline in Idaho is 22 cents more than the national average of $4.11. That leaves the Gem State ranked #8 in terms of the most expensive gasoline in the United States.

California currently leads the nation in terms of pricey gasoline, with its average pegged at $5.95/gallon.

Oklahoma currently boasts the cheapest gas with an average of $3.50/gallon.

As the price of crude oil surges following a dip from last week's news of an extended ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, AAA reports that gas prices could follow.

“The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is trading at about $10 more per barrel than just a week ago. A higher cost of raw materials generally leads to a more expensive finished product – in this case, gasoline, diesel, even jet fuel,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Until some of the geopolitical conflicts are stabilized, we could be on a roller coaster ride with crude and pump prices.”

A barrel of crude oil is currently trading for $96, up $36 from a year ago.

Idaho Gas Prices:

Boise - $4.35

Coeur d’Alene - $4.16

Franklin - $4.11

Idaho Falls - $4.29

Lewiston - $4.11

Pocatello - $4.35

Rexburg - $4.26

Twin Falls - $4.37

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