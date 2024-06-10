Idaho Humane Society rescues dog from 107 degree car, watch here

The Idaho Humane Society has shared a video of them rescuing a senior dog from a 107 degree car. Now, they're reminding the public that it is far too hot to leave your pets in the car.

On Monday, June 10, the humane society received a call during the peak of the afternoon heat at 12:49 pm.

When they arrived, the inside of the car read 107 degrees. After unlocking the vehicle and rescuing the dog inside, the temperatures rose to 116 just minutes later.

The pup is now being treated for heat exhaustion after the life-threatening situation.

The Idaho Humane Society is reminding the public that even if you leave your windows cracked, it is far too hot to leave your pets in the car for any amount of time. If you are concerned about a pet in a hot car, call 208-343-3166.