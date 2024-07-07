Idaho has its first National Championship Title in Volleyball

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho One 17 Elite Volleyball team just won the National Championship in the Patriot division this past weekend in Las Vegas.

No Idaho Volleyball team has ever won a National title until now!

The team boasted a record of 11-1 as they headed into the tournament championship against Valley Volleyball Academy from Fresno, CA. The championship was decided over two games, with Idaho One 17 Elite Volleyball team emerging victorious in both, with scores of 25-14 and 26-24.

IDAHO ONE VOLLEYBALL CLUB IDAHO ONE VOLLEYBALL CLUB

The winning tournament team's roster included nine athletes, two of whom have committed to colleges: Eliana Ti'a (Washington State) and Lexi Douthit (Northwest Nazarene University). The remaining seven athletes are in contact with college coaches, using this tournament as an opportunity to showcase their skills and attract recruitment interest.

Roster:

Lexi Douthit - Nampa Christian

Mackenzie Frith - Rocky Mountain

Ellie Sandoz - Wood River

Masina Wooley - Eagle

Eliana Ti'a - Centennial

Mikale Roy - Owyhee

Marley Chinapen - Eagle

Madison Jones - Eagle

Sarah Janish - Eagle

IDAHO ONE VOLLEYBALL CLUB IDAHO ONE VOLLEYBALL CLUB

The team is coached by Alli O'Harra Rust who is in her second year coaching with Idaho ONE, is the varsity coach at Centennial HS, and played four years at Pepperdine before graduating at Boise State. She had this to say about her teams efforts and overall performance.