Idaho has its first National Championship Title in Volleyball

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho One 17 Elite Volleyball team just won the National Championship in the Patriot division this past weekend in Las Vegas.
No Idaho Volleyball team has ever won a National title until now!
The team boasted a record of 11-1 as they headed into the tournament championship against Valley Volleyball Academy from Fresno, CA. The championship was decided over two games, with Idaho One 17 Elite Volleyball team emerging victorious in both, with scores of 25-14 and 26-24.
The winning tournament team's roster included nine athletes, two of whom have committed to colleges: Eliana Ti'a (Washington State) and Lexi Douthit (Northwest Nazarene University). The remaining seven athletes are in contact with college coaches, using this tournament as an opportunity to showcase their skills and attract recruitment interest.
Roster:
Lexi Douthit - Nampa Christian
Mackenzie Frith - Rocky Mountain
Ellie Sandoz - Wood River
Masina Wooley - Eagle
Eliana Ti'a - Centennial
Mikale Roy - Owyhee
Marley Chinapen - Eagle
Madison Jones - Eagle
Sarah Janish - Eagle
The team is coached by Alli O'Harra Rust who is in her second year coaching with Idaho ONE, is the varsity coach at Centennial HS, and played four years at Pepperdine before graduating at Boise State. She had this to say about her teams efforts and overall performance.
We aimed to give our 16s and 17s athletes national exposure for recruitment. Despite being a newer team, we faced challenges against more established opponents. Success came through strategic play, strong team communication, and support from families. Despite coming from Idaho, the team exceeded expectations with kindness, determination, and faith. Leading them was rewarding due to their exceptional execution, making scoring difficult for opponents. Athletes fully committed to our goals, supported by dedicated families crucial to our success.