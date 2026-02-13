Idaho Fish & Game investigates three cases of mule deer being shot, left to waste

Idaho Fish and Game officers are asking for the public's help in gathering information on three cases of mule deer being shot and left to waste in southwest Idaho over the last few months.

Arrowrock Reservoir:

The most recent case happened at Arrowrock Reservoir, sometime between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. Idaho Fish and Game says a 2x3 mule deer buck was shot in the head, out of season, near the Irish Creek campsite. It was later discovered near Cottonwood Canyon Creek Road, on a hillside to the south of the road.

Owyhee County:

Around December 26, a 4x4 mule deer buck was shot in a remote alfalfa field near Grandview in Owyhee County. This incident occurred in a closed, non-hunting period. Idaho Fish and Game officers say this deer was left to waste by the shooter.

Robie Creek Road:

Lastly, Fish and Game says a 4x4 mule deer buck was shot with archery equipment around November 10, on Robie Creek Road. Despite the shooting taking place during an open season, investigators say it is not a case of wounding loss. Fish and Game says they have reason to believe the shooter was aware the deer was killed, and failed to retrieve it.

Anyone with information about any incident is urged to call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.