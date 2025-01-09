Idaho fire crews to LA and a plan for future roadwork in Ada County: Happening today in your neighborhood

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:



IDAHO FIRE CREWS TO LA

With the historic and destructive wildfires burning in southern California, the State of Idaho is mobilizing five (5) firefighting teams to assist in protecting communities threatened. That's 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines who are set to depart this morning from the Ford Idaho Center at 10 a.m.

ACHD 5-YEAR-PLAN

Ada County Highway District has unveiled an interactive map that lays out hteir roadwork plans for the next five years and they're looking for your input! All the projects you see on the map are color coordinated to indicate when they'll take place and then just click on it for more details. A survey can be found through their Facebook page where the community can provide feedback; that survey closes on Feb. 5.

$3 THURSDAY AT ZOO BOISE

And it's $3 Thursday at Zoo Boise! Every Thursday till February, admission into Zoo Boise is only $3. They're open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m.

